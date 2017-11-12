  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
TECHNOLOGY

New iPhone X malfunctioning in cold weather

EMBED </>More Videos

Hundreds of users on Reddit are warning that in cold temperatures, the device stops working. (KTRK)

If you're the proud owner of a brand new iPhone X, you're going to want to make sure the device stays inside a warm environment.

Hundreds of users on Reddit are warning that in cold temperatures, the device stops working.

Users say you have to wait a few minutes for it to warm up before it starts working again.

In a statement, Apple says they are aware of the issue and are now preparing a software update.

Apple released iOS 11.1.1 on Thursday, which fixed an autocorrect bug that caused the letter "i" to change to an "a" and a question mark symbol.

Related Topics:
technologyiphoneapplesmartphones
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook asking for nude photos to protect users
Consumer Reports: Protect college students from identity theft
Apple finally fixes "i" autocorrect issue
Twitter users utilize expanded character limit
More Technology
Top Stories
2 infants found safe after car stolen from gas station
5 in custody after Hammond Lyft carjacking ends in Markham home invasion
2 dead, 12 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Wis. man cited after Toys For Tots donation jar stolen in Winthrop Harbor
21 kids, 2 adults injured after platform inside San Diego parkour center collapses
Woman, 32, charged with DUI after car struck by Pink Line train in Cicero
VIDEO: Fight erupts at McDonald's drive-thru over chicken nuggets
Female sheriff's officers sue Dart over masturbating jail inmates
Show More
DREAM JOB: Live in Cancun, snap pics, make $10k a month
Surprising health benefits to Thanksgiving favorites
How to avoid an elder care crisis
Driver in fatal Wicker Park hit-and-run sought 5 months later
More News
Top Video
How to avoid an elder care crisis
Surprising health benefits to Thanksgiving favorites
Gold Coast's Somerset serves classic American dishes
Driver in fatal Wicker Park hit-and-run sought 5 months later
More Video