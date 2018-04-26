CHICAGO (WLS) --Myles Gage and Brian Curcio invented an investment app called Rapunzl to help teach high schoolers financial literacy and investing.
Investing and financial literacy in general is not a focus in most high schools, so they invented the app to help teach high schoolers about investing.
In April, Rapunzl is giving away $40,000 scholarships and funding to help Chicago high school students. The contest runs through April 27. Students in the competition are provided with $10,000 in simulated money to invest in any stocks they choose.
