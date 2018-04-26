TECHNOLOGY

Rapunzl app giving away $40K in contest to help Chicago high schools

EMBED </>More Videos

Myles Gage and Brian Curcio invented an investment app called Rapunzl to help teach high schoolers financial literacy and investing. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Myles Gage and Brian Curcio invented an investment app called Rapunzl to help teach high schoolers financial literacy and investing.

Investing and financial literacy in general is not a focus in most high schools, so they invented the app to help teach high schoolers about investing.

In April, Rapunzl is giving away $40,000 scholarships and funding to help Chicago high school students. The contest runs through April 27. Students in the competition are provided with $10,000 in simulated money to invest in any stocks they choose.

For more on the competition, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyappfinanceschoolcontestsChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
Vietnam Veteran gets new bionic hand
Japanese engineers create real-life Transformer robot
RoboKiller: New app turns your phone into a fortress against robocalls
BBB offers tips for digital spring cleaning
More Technology
Top Stories
Police: 2 injured in Near North Side carjackings, shootings; Inner LSD closed
NFL Draft 2018: Bears pick linebacker Roquan Smith in first round
DNA that cracked 'Golden State Killer' case came from genealogy websites
Bill Cosby guilty on all charges in sexual assault retrial
Bill Cosby calls prosecutor 'a--hole' after guilty verdict
Serial rape suspect Marc Winner gives blanket denials to all wrongdoing
Hit-and-run deaths at an all-time high, AAA says
Wounded Dolton police officer released from hospital
Show More
Rauner says trade mission will bring jobs to Illinois
Former students sue Lake Bluff Elementary School District in alleged abuse case
Vietnam Veteran gets new bionic hand
Paralyzed pup at PAWS Chicago looking for his forever home
USPS worker caught tossing packages onto homeowner's porch
More News