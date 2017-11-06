Teen charged after shots fired at Chicago police officers in South Shore

CHICAGO (WLS) --A teenager has been charged for shooting at Chicago police officers Sunday morning in the South Shore neighborhood.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 6700-block of South Ridgeland Avenue at about 1:43 a.m., police said.
After arriving on the scene, officers saw a teen fleeing the scene and began pursuing him. Police said the teen shot at them when they told him to drop his weapon. Those officers fired back and eventually chased him down.
No one was hurt and a weapon was recovered from the scene, police said.
The boy was charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder, two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm at a police officer, one count of unlawful use of a loaded firearm, one count of possessing a firearm with a defaced serial number and one count of possession of a narcotic.