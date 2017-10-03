  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: CPD, Inspector General hold press conference on police overtime... NOW
Toddler dead after father steals speakers, crashes, police say

TULLYTOWN, Pa. --
A 2-year-old is dead and the child's father in custody after a crash in Bucks County that police say happened as the father was fleeing an area department store with stolen goods early Tuesday afternoon on Route 13 in Tullytown, Pa.

Police say a man driving a truck with his 2-year-old child in the back seat stole speakers for a television set from a Walmart store then drove off.

Authorities say he ran a red light at the intersection of Route 13 and Levittown Parkway.

A person who had a green light t-boned the truck, causing it to collide with another vehicle.

The 2-year-old child in the truck was thrown from the vehicle during the collision.

The child was taken to an area hospital, but did not survive.

Police say the child's father ran from the scene of the crash, but he was captured by police a short distance away.

Route 13 remained shut down between Levittown Parkway and Haines Road as police investigated and crews worked to clear the scene.

