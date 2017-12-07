Tourists robbed at knifepoint on Lower Wacker Drive

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two tourists were robbed of personal belongings worth more than $17,000 in Chicago's Loop early Thursday morning.

A man and a woman from out of town, both 27, were using a GPS device that took them to Lower Wacker Drive near North Columbus Drive around 1:50 a.m. Police said that's when they were approached by three people - one of whom had a knife.

The suspects stole their belongings, which included a $12,000 wedding ring, a $3,000 suitcase purse, a $2,000 MacBook Air, a $300 suitcase and a $150 iPad mini, and took off running. Neither victim was hurt during the robbery.

No one is in custody. Area Central detectives are handling the investigation.
