32 people injured when 2 buses collide exiting Lincoln Tunnel in Manhattan

More than two dozen people were injured when two buses collided exiting the Lincoln Tunnel in Manhattan.The two New Jersey Transit buses were involved in a "fender bender" inside the tunnel on the city's west side near Dyer Avenue and West 40th Street around 10 a.m., officials said.Authorities with the FDNY said 25 people suffered minor injuries and seven people suffered moderate injuries.Both buses drove out of the tunnel to the New York side where passengers were evaluated.The Lincoln Tunnel remained open during the incident, but some buses to the Port Authority Bus Terminal may experience delays.