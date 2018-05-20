CTA installing new HD security cameras

New HD cameras along the Blue Line O'Hare Branch at the O'Hare, Jefferson Park, Belmont and Logan Square stations



New HD cameras at the Clark/Lake station in the Loop



New HD cameras in the Red and Blue line subways



New lighting improvements along the Green Line

The first phase of safety and security improvements are coming to the CTA.Technology is going to play a big part in the upgrades as more than 600 new high-definition security cameras are being added to the CTA.The new images are much clearer than before. This is part of the city's multi-million dollar investment called the safe and secure program, for new lighting, repairs and improvements, and better cameras.The first phase of safety and security improvements include:It's the first phase of Mayor Rahm Emanuel's plan to modernize the camera system and make it entirely high-definition. The city plans to complete the project within the next two years.When the project is complete, there will be 1,000 new cameras and an upgrade on more than 3,800 older-model cameras throughout the system to increase safety across the CTA.