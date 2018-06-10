  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Lyft passenger killed in Logan Square crash ID'd

A man was taken into custody Friday after a woman riding in a ride-share vehicle was killed in a head-on collision on Chicago's Northwest Side. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Authorities have released the identity of a woman who was killed in a crash while riding in a ride-share vehicle Friday in Logan Square.

The woman, identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as 23-year-old Anudari Bayaraa of Chicago.

The crash occurred in the 1600-block of North Humboldt Boulevard at about 3:55 a.m. Bayaraa was in a Toyota Camry driven by a 32-year-old woman for the ride-share company Lyft when a 25-year-old man in a Toyota Avalon crossed the center line and struck the Camry head-on, police said.

Bayaraa was transported to Stroger Hospital, where she later died. The Lyft driver was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition and a 31-year-old man riding in the Camry was transported in good condition to Stroger.

The driver of the Avalon was taken to Mt. Sinai in custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Lyft released a statement saying, "We are deeply saddened by this incident, and our sympathies and hearts go out to the passenger's family and friends during this difficult time. We have been in touch with the passenger's family to offer our full support. We stand ready to assist law enforcement in any investigation."
