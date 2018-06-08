TRAFFIC

Police: Crash involving Lyft driver leaves 1 dead, 2 hospitalized

EMBED </>More Videos

A man was taken into custody Friday after a woman riding in a ride-share vehicle was killed in a head-on collision on Chicago's Northwest Side. (WLS)

Man suspected of driving under the influence in fatal crash
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man was taken into custody Friday after a woman riding in a ride-share vehicle was killed in a head-on collision on Chicago's Northwest Side.

Police said the 25-year-old man is suspected of driving under the influence and causing the crash.

North Humboldt Boulevard was temporarily closed between West Wabansia and West North avenues in the city's Logan Square neighborhood as police investigated the crash.

Chopper 7 HD was over the scene around 7 a.m. A silver car and a black car had front-end damage and debris was scattered across Humboldt.

EMBED More News Videos

A person was killed in a head-on collision Friday morning on Chicago's Northwest Side, police said.



Police said the crash occurred in the 1600-block of North Humboldt around 3:55 a.m. The 25-year-old man, driving a Toyota Avalon, crossed the center line and struck a Toyota Camry. A 32-year-old woman was driving the Camry for ride-share company Lyft.

A 23-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the Camry, suffered "major injuries" and was transported to Stroger Hospital, where she died. The victim's identity has not yet been released.

The Lyft driver was transported in serious condition to Mt. Sinai Hospital. A 31-year-old man, who was also riding in the Camry, was transported in good condition to Stroger.

The driver of the Avalon was transported to Mt. Sinai in custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Lyft confirmed with ABC7 Eyewitness News that one of its drivers was involved in the accident.

"We are deeply saddened by this incident, and our sympathies and hearts go out to the passenger's family and friends during this difficult time," a spokesperson for the company said in an emailed statement. "We have been in touch with the passenger's family to offer our full support. We stand ready to assist law enforcement in any investigation."

The Chicago Police Major Accidents Unit is handling the investigation.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictraffic fatalitiescar crashlyftridesharewoman killedpassengerChicagoLogan SquareHumboldt Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
What's Driving You Crazy: Testing on Tri-State Tollway
Advance work on Lake Shore Drive resurfacing begins Tuesday
New CTA Blue Line Illinois Medical District station opens Tuesday
Multiple Metra trains stopped, delayed due to weather
How to get around the Lake Shore Drive anti-violence march
More Traffic
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Little girl sings lullaby to her sleepy kitty
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
More News