Metra BNSF trains delayed due to minor derailment in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) --Hundreds of Metra BNSF riders were impacted Wednesday morning by a minor derailment in a rail yard in southwest suburban Aurora.
Sometime before 5:30 a.m., an engine went off the tracks in the yard trains could not get out. That caused several trains to be delayed or canceled.
Chopper 7HD flew over the Route 59 station, where about 150 commuters had gathered on the platform, watching fully-boarded trains bypass the station. Just before 7 a.m., they were finally able to board a train that could accommodate them.
It is unclear when service will get back to normal. Commuters should listen for platform announcements and check the alerts on metrarail.com for real-time updates.