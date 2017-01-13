  • BREAKING NEWS SPECIAL REPORT: U.S. Department of Justice to release CPD report... WATCH LIVE shortly
TRAVEL

Finnair Flight 666 lands in Helsinki on Friday the 13th

(Shutterstock)

Would you board Flight 666 to "HEL" on Friday the 13th? A few brave souls did just that, and they're back safe on the ground.

Finnair Flight AY666 out of Copenhagen took off at 13:07 local time on Jan. 13 and landed in Helsinki, Finland at 15:41, according to Finnair's flight list.


Helsinki airport (code HEL) also had the flight listed under its arrivals.

The eerily-timed flight has taken to the skies before, according to the Associated Press in Helsinki, who wrote about the daily flight on Sept. 13, 2013. The pilot of that flight said that he and other pilots had joked about it, adding, "I'm not a superstitious man. It's only a coincidence for me."
Related Topics:
travelsocietyair travelu.s. & world
Load Comments
TRAVEL
AAA reveals top vacation spots
VIDEO: Ex-Senator escorted off plane for making a commotion
VIDEO: Baby gray whale, mom glide under boat
Cuba hits tourism record with 4 million visitors in 2016
More Travel
Top Stories
US Department of Justice releases CPD report
Housing protesters disrupt annual MLK breakfast
Evanston police dashcam video released of Northwestern student's arrest
Man, 72, charged in attack on CFD paramedic in ambulance
Weather Sketchers School Visit Contest sponsored by WeatherTech
Woman sexually assaulted near Chicago police station
Bush daughters give Obama sisters advice
Show More
Michael Jackson episode pulled after backlash over white actor
Lady Liberty has new face on anniversary coin
AAA reveals top vacation spots
6 children killed in house fire; Mom and 3 kids injured
South Shore passengers stuck for more than 5 hours
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Dog rescued from icy lake
Steve Dolinsky's Chicago Pho Crawl: The Top 31
PHOTOS: Lake County gang crackdown nets dozens of arrests in 2016
Chicago woman hopes cutout will catch Obama's eye
More Photos