Memorial Day travelers to pack Chicago airports, roads

Planning to hit the road or head to the airport this Memorial Day weekend? Build some extra time into your trip.Airport officials are preparing for a record-breaking travel season beginning this Memorial Day weekend.Officials predict 243 million passengers will pass through security checkpoints nationwide between Memorial Day and Labor Day. Aviation officials predict 274,000 travelers will pass through O'Hare International Airport Friday.AAA said more than 41 million people will travel this weekend, which is 5 percent more than last year. In Illinois, more than 2 million people will leave town to enjoy the long weekend. That's up 4 percent from last year.A majority of people will drive to their destinations, even though gas prices will be the most expensive in four years. The worst time to hit the road Friday will be between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Drivers may see double the amount of traffic they usually do.For those planning to stay in town, keep in mind the city may have more visitors this weekend. Travel website Priceline.com said Chicago is the top destination choice for Memorial Day travelers.