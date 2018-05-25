  • BREAKING NEWS At least 2 injured, suspect in custody after shooting reported at Indiana middle school, police say
  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Police provide update after shooting at Indiana middle school...Coming up shortly
TRAVEL

Memorial Day travelers to pack Chicago airports, roads

EMBED </>More Videos

Hitting the road this Memorial Day weekend? Plan some extra time into your trip. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Planning to hit the road or head to the airport this Memorial Day weekend? Build some extra time into your trip.

Airport officials are preparing for a record-breaking travel season beginning this Memorial Day weekend.

Officials predict 243 million passengers will pass through security checkpoints nationwide between Memorial Day and Labor Day. Aviation officials predict 274,000 travelers will pass through O'Hare International Airport Friday.

AAA said more than 41 million people will travel this weekend, which is 5 percent more than last year. In Illinois, more than 2 million people will leave town to enjoy the long weekend. That's up 4 percent from last year.

A majority of people will drive to their destinations, even though gas prices will be the most expensive in four years. The worst time to hit the road Friday will be between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Drivers may see double the amount of traffic they usually do.

For those planning to stay in town, keep in mind the city may have more visitors this weekend. Travel website Priceline.com said Chicago is the top destination choice for Memorial Day travelers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelmemorial dayholiday traveltraffico'hare airportmidway airporttourismChicagoO'HareMidway Airport
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Consumer Reports: Tips for the ultimate road trip
Report: O'Hare one of worst airports for summer delays
Chicago's 'Cloud Gate' named among top 10 landmarks in the US
American Airlines bans rodents, spiders, reptiles as emotional support animals
More Travel
Top Stories
At least 2 injured, suspect in custody after shooting reported at Indiana middle school, police say
2 killed in Chicago as Memorial Day weekend begins
More than 70 arrested in Chicago raids; daycare used as gun stash house, police say
Body of missing 5-year-old boy found under bridge; stepmom arrested
United Airlines reaches settlement with family after dog suffocates in overhead bin
2 suspects flee after at least 15 injured in Toronto explosion
Harvey Weinstein surrenders in NYC on sex crime charges
Chicago property taxes may skyrocket, but you can appeal
Show More
Freight train derails in Aurora, drivers should avoid area
Sterling Brown speaks exclusively to ABC News about tasing, arrest video
Judge upholds Chicago's 'Netflix tax'
Armed woman shot to death by police in Gurnee ID'd, linked to Antioch incident
More News