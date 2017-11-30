TRAVEL

Metra derailment highlights aging infrastructure, RTA says

EMBED </>More Videos

A recent Metra derailment highlights a bigger problem that the state needs to address, the head of the Regional Transportation Authority says. (WLS)

Craig Wall
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A train derailment this week highlights a bigger problem that the state needs to address, according to the head of the agency that oversees Metra, Pace and the CTA.

The crux of the problem is aging infrastructure, and it's complicated by a lack of money to fix things. And that's despite fare increases that have passed or are proposed for all three major transit agencies serving the Chicago metro area.

Repair efforts continued on tracks outside Union Station that were damaged by a Tuesday night derailment. But as the region's mass transportation system gets older, there could be more problems without a massive infusion of money. That was part of the message Thursday from the head of the Regional Transit .

"You can't go 10 years without repairing your roads and bridges and mass transit systems without some repercussions. And you're seeing fare increases or proposed fare increases on Metra Pace and CTA because the state has essentially cut $100 million," RTA Chairman Kirk Dillard said.

But Dillard said much more money is needed. He pointed out that the gas tax in Illinois, which helps pay for transportation infrastructure, has been at $0.19 a gallon since 1990. With inflation alone, it should be $0.32.

"As we're looking to lure Amazon and their 50,000 jobs here, let me tell you we're doing it in an environment where we really need to have Springfield and the federal government, but really Springfield because it's our state, step up with respect to an infrastructure bill," Dillard said.

Despite the derailment and other winter weather delays, Dillard said Metra's and CTA's overall on time performance makes this the best mass transit system in the country. And he said fare increases won't hurt ridership as much as other factors.

"Dependability, on-time performance, the amenities that riders want, to me if you let those decline, you're going to lose more riders than a fare increase every now and then," Dillard said.

For riders, it's a matter of taking things in stride.

"They do what they do on their part and we as riders we'll do our part and keep supporting Metra," rider P.J. Destin said.

Dillard pointed out that 31 percent of the mass transit capital assets are not in good repair, and of course, older equipment means more costs for repair.

He suggested Illinois needs $2 to 3 billion a year for the next 20 years just to keep the state in good repair. But, Illinois has many other financial issues, such as pensions, that make that kind of spending a real challenge.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
travelmetraCTAderailmentillinois budgetillinoisChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAVEL
Delays possible on Metra, Amtrak lines Thursday evening at Union Station
Metra, Amtrak delays at Union Station Thursday morning
City takes next step toward O'Hare express train
Union: American Airlines glitch leaves holiday flights without pilots
More Travel
Top Stories
Man charged in 3 Rolling Meadows sex assaults, home invasions
1 dead, 3 injured in multi-vehicle crash near Oakbrook Center
Bodies of family missing 10 months found in Mexico
Russell Simmons steps down amid sexual misconduct allegations
Sisters who survived Vegas shooting say they won't get fund money due to rules
Earthquake reported along East Coast, felt in NYC area
2 attempted carjackings within an hour in Oak Park
Chicago winter overnight parking ban begins Friday
Show More
Wicker Park residents fight back against package thieves
Suspect records fatal stabbing outside Walmart; victim dies in girlfriend's arms
Ann Curry and Natalie Morales speak out about Lauer's termination
Missing teen may be with Snapchat predator
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Wicker Park residents fight back against package thieves
2 attempted carjackings within an hour in Oak Park
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video