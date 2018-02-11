TRAVEL

Southwest cancels all flights at Midway Sunday

EMBED </>More Videos

Southwest Airlines has canceled all flights in and out of Midway on Sunday due to a shortage of de-icing fluid. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Southwest Airlines canceled all flights in and out of Midway on Sunday due to a shortage of de-icing fluid.

A lot of stress for travelers at Midway Airport, especially those flying with Southwest.

The cancellation affected not only departures, but also arrivals. The airline was running low on de-icing fluid, affecting 265 flights.

Some people had checked their bags when they found out their flight was canceled. Many are trying to re-book flights for Monday, but some folks have complained about long wait times.

Travelers said they will be on their own for hotels because the airline is calling it a weather-related issue.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the airline said,

"Southwest Airlines Operational Planners continue to carefully track winter weather moving through Chicago (Midway). Throughout the storms, we've actively worked to manage our glycol levels (used to deice aircraft) but due to the severity of the winter weather Southwest has proactively canceled about 220 flights as of midday Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. We have paused our service for the remainder of the day for the Safety of our Customers and Crews. We have updated our Customer accommodation policies, which are on our websitel. We will continue to work with our Customers on their travel plans and apologize for any inconvenience the disruption in service has caused."

Southwest doesn't anticipate any operational challenges tomorrow, so things should be back to normal.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
travelsouthwest airlinesmidway airportChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Southwest gets new supply of deicing fluid at Midway
Campaign reminds drivers to "move over" for stopped vehicles
Travel alert: Passport fee to increase soon
Photos: National Geographic's most spectacular bridges
More Travel
Top Stories
Woman charged in sexual assault of 6-year-old girl in Marquette Park
4 dead, 4 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
West Side factory collapses after fire
Father killed at bar after fight over German shepherd's weight
1 suspect in custody, 2 on loose after Skokie carjacking
Southwest gets new supply of deicing fluid at Midway
Former Texas beauty queen wakes with British accent
Gay teacher fired after posting her wedding photos online
Show More
National Portrait Gallery unveils portraits of Obamas
Mirai Nagasu, Adam Rippon help lead Americans to figure skating bronze
Set your alarm clocks: More royal wedding details
Witness describes seeing survivor walk out of flames of Grand Canyon chopper crash
Emanuel, lawmakers propose change to carjacking laws
More News
Top Video
West Side factory collapses after fire
Southwest gets new supply of deicing fluid at Midway
Chicago Weather: Snow ends as colder temperatures move in
Hamachi a highlight at new globally-inspired Pilsen restaurant
More Video