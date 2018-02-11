Southwest cancels all flights at Midway Sunday

Southwest Airlines canceled all flights in and out of Midway on Sunday due to a shortage of de-icing fluid.A lot of stress for travelers at Midway Airport, especially those flying with Southwest.The cancellation affected not only departures, but also arrivals. The airline was running low on de-icing fluid, affecting 265 flights.Some people had checked their bags when they found out their flight was canceled. Many are trying to re-book flights for Monday, but some folks have complained about long wait times.Travelers said they will be on their own for hotels because the airline is calling it a weather-related issue.In a statement, a spokesperson for the airline said,Southwest doesn't anticipate any operational challenges tomorrow, so things should be back to normal.