  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
TRAVEL

Woman's tarmac tirade forces everyone off Spirit Airlines plane

EMBED </>More Videos

A passenger's rant onboard a Spirit Airlines plane is going viral on social media.

By ABC7.com staff
A passenger's rant onboard a Spirit Airlines plane is going viral on social media.

Passenger Safira Allen had apparently missed an earlier flight from Atlanta to Las Vegas on May 1. Airline officials said Allen ran down the boarding ramp of another Spirit flight to Vegas and took a seat that wasn't ticketed to her.

When the gate agent tried to remove her from the flight, Allen refused and instead fired up her cellphone to take her story to Facebook Live.



In her video, which has landed millions of views on Facebook, Allen goes on a tirade about the airline's name, among other things.

"Y'all going to use Jesus' name, the Holy Spirit? That's got to change, y'all need to be called something else. Y'all need to change y'all name because nothing Holy Spirit about this airline."

Minutes into the rant, a crew member on the flight is heard telling other passengers that they will have to deplane to redo the boarding process, which prompted a negative response from many onboard.

"If I can't go to Las Vegas, Nevada, neither can y'all!" Allen is heard telling the passengers as they exit.

Atlanta police are eventually seen boarding the plane to remove Allen, who gets her bag and finally leaves her seat, but she keeps her Facebook Live rolling.

Allen later apologized on her page and said the Atlanta Police Department arrested her for trespassing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelcaught on camerafacebookfacebook liveairlineairport newssocial mediaviralu.s. & worldNevadaGeorgia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
New gates open at O'Hare Airport
City breaks ground on next phase of Lakefront Trail separation project
And the most fun state in America is...
Lakefront Trail changes underway; designated bike, pedestrian lanes open
More Travel
Top Stories
Man killed, woman critically wounded in Burnside shooting
Teen charged in fatal shooting of Indiana 11-year-old
Bishop Michael Curry from Chicago to give address at royal wedding
3 critically injured after SUV hits utility pole in South Loop
Food at Shedd Aquarium ruled out in prom night illnesses
Glenbrook North HS senior dies suddenly after mysterious illness
Woman killed in South Side chase, crash was picking up granddaughter, husband says
Fed's calendar reveals El Chapo drug deal in Chicago
Show More
3 members of same family graduate from UIC College of Education
Exonerated former prisoners work to ease transition for others freed
Parents charged with child neglect after 10-month-old found with 35 rib fractures, brain injuries
65-year-old grandmother dragged during traffic stop
More News