Two Chicago men rescued after boat capsizes in Florida Keys

Calvin Kuo, 58, and Phil McCloud, 68, were rescued after their boat capsized in the Florida Keys, the Coast Guard said. (WLS)

Two Chicago men were rescued after their boat capsized Monday in the Florida Keys, about three miles north of Marathon, Fla., by the Coast Guard and a good Samaritan.

Calvin Kuo, 58, and Phil McCloud, 68, were rescued, the Coast Guard said.

Kuo was found clinging to the hull of a 16-foot skiff capsized near John Sawyer Bank when he was rescued by a good Samaritan, who had called the Coast Guard shortly before noon. A helicopter located McCloud about two miles from the capsized vessel.

"The survivors said their boat capsized within one minute of taking on water with no time to call for help," said Senior Chief Jeremy Weaver, a Sector Key West command duty officer.

The Coast Guard recommends all boaters wear a life jacket, get a free vessel safety check, file a float plan, have a registered Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon and check the weather before leaving the dock.

National Safe Boating Week is May 19-25.

Click here for boat safety information
