The Chicago journalist who may be single-handedly responsible for the release of dashcam video of the Laquan McDonald police shooting appeared in court Wednesday.Jamie Kalven is the reporter who first made public the dashcam video of the shooting, through a Freedom of Information Act request to the city.The video shows Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke shot the black teen 16 times on Oct. 20, 2014.Police accounts said the 17-year-old boy was lunging at officers. But according to prosecutors citing that dashcam video, Van Dyke got out of his squad car with his gun drawn and fired 16 rounds at McDonald without being provoked.Van Dyke was later charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct.Kalven was also the first journalist to question the police accounts of what happened the night McDonald was killed. He did so in a Slate article, four months after the police shooting.Kalven took the stand Wednesday morning, but only to establish on the record that he is a journalist and was a reporter at the time of McDonald's killing.Van Dyke's attorneys wanted Kalven to divulge his sources on the stand, alleging the reporter obtained leaked documents and used those documents to "shape" his interviews with witnesses.Kalven's attorneys argued Wednesday that the witness in question gave a statement to law enforcement before he was ever interviewed by the journalist.Van Dyke's lawyers also allege that he had sources inside the now defunct Independent Police Review Authority and that he has assistance from the FBI. Kalven's lawyers argued that there is no concrete evidence of that.A representative from the Reporters Committee for the Freedom of the Press argued that this case is a perfect example of the need for reporter privilege - for journalists not to be compelled to reveal the sources that helped break a story.It will be up to the judge whether or not Kalven will be forced to answer questions on the stand. He has said he will not give up his sources.