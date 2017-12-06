  • BREAKING NEWS ABC NEWS SPECIAL REPORT: President Trump to talk about Jerusalem as Israel's capital
LAQUAN MCDONALD

Jason Van Dyke attorneys want Chicago journalist's Laquan McDonald sources revealed

EMBED </>More Videos

The Chicago journalist who may be single-handedly responsible for the release of dashcam video of the Laquan McDonald police shooting appeared in court Wednesday. (WLS)

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Chicago journalist who may be single-handedly responsible for the release of dashcam video of the Laquan McDonald police shooting appeared in court Wednesday.

Jamie Kalven is the reporter who first made public the dashcam video of the shooting, through a Freedom of Information Act request to the city.

The video shows Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke shot the black teen 16 times on Oct. 20, 2014.

Police accounts said the 17-year-old boy was lunging at officers. But according to prosecutors citing that dashcam video, Van Dyke got out of his squad car with his gun drawn and fired 16 rounds at McDonald without being provoked.

Van Dyke was later charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct.

Kalven was also the first journalist to question the police accounts of what happened the night McDonald was killed. He did so in a Slate article, four months after the police shooting.

Kalven took the stand Wednesday morning, but only to establish on the record that he is a journalist and was a reporter at the time of McDonald's killing.

Van Dyke's attorneys wanted Kalven to divulge his sources on the stand, alleging the reporter obtained leaked documents and used those documents to "shape" his interviews with witnesses.

Kalven's attorneys argued Wednesday that the witness in question gave a statement to law enforcement before he was ever interviewed by the journalist.

Van Dyke's lawyers also allege that he had sources inside the now defunct Independent Police Review Authority and that he has assistance from the FBI. Kalven's lawyers argued that there is no concrete evidence of that.

A representative from the Reporters Committee for the Freedom of the Press argued that this case is a perfect example of the need for reporter privilege - for journalists not to be compelled to reveal the sources that helped break a story.

It will be up to the judge whether or not Kalven will be forced to answer questions on the stand. He has said he will not give up his sources.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
chicago police departmentlaquan mcdonaldinvestigationpolice shootingcourtjason van dykeChicagoLoopBronzeville
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Journalist sues to make Laquan McDonald report public
LAQUAN MCDONALD
Demonstrators march on Mag Mile in Black Friday protest
Friday marks 3rd anniversary of Laquan McDonald shooting death
Community gathers to remember Laquan McDonald
Judge rules conversations between Van Dyke, FOP reps admissible in trial
More laquan mcdonald
Top Stories
4 arrested after reports of shots fired on I-290 during funeral procession, Hillside chase
Police: Baby smothered after brother climbs into crib
Trump flouts warnings, to declare Jerusalem Israel's capital
Plan to close 4 CPS schools in Englewood sparks protest
Woman who gave daughter, 13, knife used in teen's stabbing death pleads guilty
3 in custody in carjacking of Chicago Tribune reporter
Man accused of licking woman's shoes at Walmart speaks out
Girl, 5, killed in school bus crash
Show More
Police: Teen raped 16-year-old classmate in school stairwell
Phony doctor arrested in buttocks injections death case
2 men arrested after walker stolen from girl with cerebral palsy
Document: Mariah Woods may have been sexually abused
More News
Top Video
Plan to close 4 CPS schools in Englewood sparks protest
New product could help burn patients grown skin
2 officers among 3 hurt in Jane Addams crash
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video