A 28-year-old soccer coach at Vernon Hills High School was charged with sexual assault after allegedly engaging in "unlawful sexual acts" with three boys, police said in a statement on Saturday.Cori Beard, of Vernon Hills, is a part-time assistant coach for both the boys and girls soccer teams at Vernon Hills High School, police said. She has been employed by District 128 since 2013.Beard allegedly engaged in the acts with the boys, who currently attend Vernon Hills High School, between December 2016 and February 2018.Police were contacted on Thursday by high school administrators.She was charged with 12 counts of criminal sexual assault and is being held at theLake County Jail in lieu of $1 million bond. She is scheduled to appear in court on March 13.School District 128 officials have activated their Crisis Team and will make counselors available to students and staff immediately, police said.Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact the Vernon Hills Police Department at 847-247-4884 or contact a teacher, counselor or other school official.