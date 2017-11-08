Girl: Virginia Tech

Disturbing video surfaced on Tuesday of a University of Miami football fan being punched in the face by a police officer.Several officers showed up to remove the 30-year-old woman from Hard Rock Stadium after she was reported for arguing with other fans and using profanity.As they are dragging her out, the woman apparently slaps one of the officers. He immediately swings back, punching her in the face.The woman was charged with battery of an officer and disorderly conduct.The entire incident remained under investigation.