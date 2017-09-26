VIDEO: Woman grabbed off street, thrown into car in apparent kidnapping

In an apparent kidnapping caught on camera, a woman was snatched off the street in South Los Angeles and thrown into a car with Texas plates that drove off as she struggled to escape, police said.Los Angeles police are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect or suspects.Witnesses and surveillance video show a sedan driving westbound on 79th Street, then stop and back up in reverse.A man gets out of the car and grabs a woman who was walking eastbound on the south side of the street.He picks her up in his arms and carries her to the car as she kicks her legs.He shoves her in the front passenger door and pushes her inside, struggling to keep her in the car.As he walks around to the driver's side, she tries to exit, but is pulled back in, apparently by a second suspect in the vehicle.The car then drives off westbound on 79th Street.Officer Mike Lopez said someone called 911 after they heard a woman scream. That is how authorities got their hand on surveillance video.The incident happened Sunday around 11:50 p.m. in the 100 block of West 79th Street. The vehicle was described as a light gray four-door sedan, possibly a Chrysler 200, with a Texas license plate, possibly with the first three numbers 763.The suspect is described only as a man in his 20s, about 6 feet tall, weighing 200 pounds. A description of the second suspect was not available.Police urge anyone with information to call detectives at (323)786-5447 or 1-877-LAPD-24-7. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.