Vigil held for woman killed in high-speed Wheaton crash

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) --The family of the woman killed in a high-speed three-vehicle crash in west suburban Wheaton Saturday was joined by others with heavy hearts for a vigil for Erika Villagomez at the site of her death.
Flowers now cover tire tracks and broken glass where Villagomez, who was from Elgin, lost her life.
"I'm just speechless. Some guy just took her life away. That quick. That easy.," said Alberto Villagomez, brother.
Brian Thunderkick, 62, of Warrenville is charged with reckless homicide. Police said around 11 a.m. Saturday, Thunderkick was in his Chevy Camaro traveling at 135 mph on Butterfield Road near Naperville Road when he slammed into the back of Villagomez's car, which burst into flames.
"Driving and being behind the wheel, it's not a joke. You gotta follow the speed limit. If the person behind the wheel would've followed the speed limit, my cousin would've still been here," said Manny Villagomez, cousin.
Erika Villagomez was just 22 when she died. She was a double major at Northern Illinois University and wanted to be an accountant.
"She always put other people ahead of her. She always respected everyone," Alberto said.
Villagomez would have graduated this spring. Instead, her funeral is on Thursday.