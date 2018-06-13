VIDEO: Deputy saves 3-year-old boy choking on quarter

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. --
An Oklahoma mother is calling a deputy her guardian angel after he showed up at just the right time to help her choking son.

Deputy William Wheeler stopped after he saw a woman waving for help outside a car wash after she thought her 3-year-old son Chaz had swallowed a sucker.

"Is it out of your throat, baby?" Victoria Terrill asked her son.

"You need to get it out, buddy," Wheeler said.

Terrill said she didn't know what to do, but Wheeler showed up and jumped into action.

After Wheeler hit him on the back three times, it came out. A quarter flew out of Chaz's mouth.

"He literally was like a guardian angel, he just happened to be going by at the exact time I needed him. And If it wasn't for him, we don't know if we'd be sitting here right now," Terrill said.
