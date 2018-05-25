HARVEY WEINSTEIN

'We got you, Harvey Weinstein': Rose McGowan and more react to Harvey Weinstein's arrest

EMBED </>More Videos

Rose McGowan spoke to ''Good Morning America'' on Friday about Harvey Weinstein's arrest. (Andres Kudacki/AP Photo|Alessandra Tarantino/AP Photo)

Accused of rape, Harvey Weinstein has turned himself into authorities. Leaders of Time's Up, #MeToo and other women's rights movements, including some of the women who say Weinstein raped them, are beginning to react.

About 80 women have come forward with a range of allegations against Weinstein, including rape, harassment and inappropriate comments. He has been charged with Rape, Criminal Sex Act, Sex Abuse and Sexual Misconduct involving two separate incidences. The rape charge was comes from an incident with a woman who has not been publicly identified. The other case involves Lucia Evans, who claims Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex during a casting call.

The Women's March released a statement on Friday.
"This is an important day in terms of visibility for all women whose lives have been devastated because of the actions of Harvey Weinstein. We seek justice for women and all people who have been harassed and abused in the workplace. No person should be violated at work, or anywhere else. Ever. Toxic masculinity and misogyny can no longer be ignored or tolerated at the workplace or any other place in society. We stand with the brave women who came forward against Harvey Weinstein. We hope their courage will continue to inspire others to break their silence."

Rose McGowan, who became one of the most vocal leaders of the #MeToo movement after accusing Weinstein of raping her 20 years ago, spoke out on Good Morning America on Friday.

"I have to admit I didn't think I would see the day that he would have handcuffs on him," she said. "I have a visceral need for him to have handcuffs on."

McGowan also tweeted.

Asia Argento, an Italian actress who has also accused Weinstein of rape, reacted on social media.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
harvey weinsteinsexual assaultsexual harassmenthollywoodentertainmentu.s. & world
Related
CNN: Morgan Freeman accused of sexual harassment
HARVEY WEINSTEIN
Harvey Weinstein surrenders in NYC on sex crime charges
Harvey Weinstein to surrender in NYC on sex crime charges
Time's Up movement highlights diversity, inclusivity at Oscars
Harvey Weinstein statue in Hollywod spotlights sexual misconduct issue
More harvey weinstein
Top Stories
At least 2 injured, suspect in custody after shooting reported at Indiana middle school, police say
2 killed in Chicago as Memorial Day weekend begins
More than 70 arrested in Chicago raids; daycare used as gun stash house, police say
Body of missing 5-year-old boy found under bridge; stepmom arrested
United Airlines reaches settlement with family after dog suffocates in overhead bin
2 suspects flee after at least 15 injured in Toronto explosion
Harvey Weinstein surrenders in NYC on sex crime charges
Memorial Day travelers to pack Chicago airports, roads
Show More
Chicago property taxes may skyrocket, but you can appeal
Freight train derails in Aurora, drivers should avoid area
Sterling Brown speaks exclusively to ABC News about tasing, arrest video
Judge upholds Chicago's 'Netflix tax'
Armed woman shot to death by police in Gurnee ID'd, linked to Antioch incident
More News