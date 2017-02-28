EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=1778012" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Liz Nagy reports near Morris as storm approaches

Here's brief video of the tornado that affected the LaSalle County Nursing Home. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/5vyUTaU1aV — Equinox Weather, LLC (@EquinoxWeather) February 28, 2017

A Tornado Watch has been issued for the entire Chicago area. Strong to severe storms are expected to produce large hail and high winds across the area Tuesday evening.Multiple tornadoes have been reported on the ground since the severe weather rolled in shortly after 4 p.m.The first was reported in La Salle County near Standard, Ill., southwest of Ottawa, shortly after 4:30 p.m. The second was spotted near Ottawa, and shortly thereafter there were reports of damage including downed trees.The third tornado was reported in Marsailles, ll., east of Ottawa, at 5:06 p.m. near the intersection of North 30th Road and East 25th Road, with reports of an electrical tower down and multiple buildings damaged.A fourth tornado was reported on the ground near Morris, Ill., shortly before 5:30 p.m.Anyone in the affected counties should seek shelter in an interior room on the lowest level of their home or work, stay away from windows, and get to a basement if possible. Everyone should wear shoes and if bicycle helmets are available for the children to wear, they should wear them.The entire state of Illinois is under a Tornado Watch. Severe storms started moving into the far southwest suburbs around 4 p.m. and quickly gained in severity. Storms are moving northeast at 40 to 45 miles per hour.Storms should taper off around 1 a.m. or 2 a.m.Downed trees, broken windows, power outages and gas leaks have been reported by residents of Ottawa. The Ottawa Fire Department has requested assistance from nearby fire departments to help them respond to the storm. Governor Bruce Rauner has activated the State Emergency Operations Center to help with the response.Krystall O'Neil said she was leaving work when the tornado sirens started going off and she got notifications on her phone, so she went to her cousin's house, only two blocks from her own home, on the south side of Ottawa because her cousin's home has a basement."It sounded like a train going through the house. It sounded like-I couldn't hear anything. I was scared. I was kind of freaking out, really, it was so loud. I could heard things snapping," she said.She said there is extensive damage in her neighborhood with many windows broken and trees down in streets, including trees blocking driveways. She said no on in her neighborhood appears to have been injured.Christine Carberry was on her way home with her 10-year-old son on the north side of Ottawa when the storm hit."The sky turned green and then all of a sudden the wind was brutal, to say the least, so as soon as we got to the house I grabbed my son and we ran and huddled in the bathroom," she said.She said storms hit three times, with gaps of about 10 to 15 minutes in between."It sounded like absolutely chaos outside. It sounded like windows were being taken out, it felt like the house was shaking, it was the scariest thing I ever felt in my life," Carberry said.Carberry lives about two minutes from downtown Ottawa and said she's heard the damage there is extensive, including reports of live power lines in puddles. The sound of ambulances and fire trucks have been constant, she said.Damage has also been reported near the La Salle County Nursing Home west of Ottawa, Master Sgt. Jason Bradley of the Illinois State Police said. Bradley said one injury has been reported but it is not clear how severe that injury may be.There have also been reports of hail anywhere from penny to baseball sized. Quarter-sized hail has been reported in Joliet and baseball-sized hail has been reported in Ottawa.Chicago airports are reporting minor delays and some cancellations due to weather as of 4:15 p.m. O'Hare International Airport reported a total of 91 cancellations and delays of about 1 hour and 40 minutes due to a traffic management program in effect for the weather. Midway International Airport is reporting 18 cancellations and delays of only a few minutes.Travelers should check with their airlines to see if their flights are impacted by the weather in the Chicago area.