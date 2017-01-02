WEATHER

Canadian swim team practices in the snow
EMBED </>More News Videos

The swim team from Simon Frasier University in British Columbia decided to take a dip in the snow. (AccuWeather)

Snow did not stop members of the Simon Frasier University swim team from practicing and having a good time.

In a video posted to YouTube by Rolando Hernandez, members of the swim team run outside in snowy British Columbia wearing only their bathing suits. Two teams compete in a chilly relay with members swimming the backstroke and breaststroke in the snow.

According to AccuWeather, heavy snowfall is common in British Columbia, which averages nearly 40 feet of snow per year.
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweathercoldsnowswimmingbuzzworthywatercoolerfunny video
Load Comments
WEATHER
Blizzard of 1999 among worst in Chicago history
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
What is a nor'easter?
Antarctica is secretly colorful underneath the ice
More Weather
Top Stories
Police: Girl, 15, killed in wrong-way Loop crash
Details released on Obama's farewell speech in Chicago
Person fatally shot by off-duty Chicago police officer in Hermosa
CPD: 5 killed, 41 wounded in New Year's weekend shootings
Mother's death streamed on Facebook Live
Man charged in killing of pet donkey in La Porte County
Brazil prison riot leaves at least 60 dead
Show More
Finland gives 2,000 citizens guaranteed income
VIDEO: Female Lyft driver violently attacked over parking spot
Family blames FaceTime in suit over crash that killed girl, 5
Woman killed in Austin hit-and-run
School apologizes for 'Trail of Tears' sign at game
More News
Top Video
Family blames FaceTime in suit over crash that killed girl, 5
Mother's death streamed on Facebook Live
Blizzard of 1999 among worst in Chicago history
Details released on Obama's farewell speech in Chicago
More Video