CHICAGO (WLS) --After a snowy Sunday, more snow is on the way Monday afternoon and evening.
The snow began to fall in the west and north suburbs shortly after 3 p.m. It is expected to move into the rest of the Chicago area as the afternoon continues and intensify for the evening rush.
ABC7 Meteorologist Larry Mowry said resident should expect snow to fall at the rate of about a half inch per hour, and occasionally at about one inch per hour. Once the snow arrives it's expected to continue without stop for six to seven hours, Mowry said.
The snow is expected to end moving from west to east between 10 p.m. and midnight. Most areas should expect between two and five inches of snow, with the possibility of up to six inches of snow in parts of the west and south suburbs.
As pf 6:15 p.m, 1.4 inches had fallen at Midway Airport, .9 inches had fallen at O'Hare Airport, 1.4 inches had fallen in Romeoville, 2.6 inches had fallen in Rochelle and 1.4 inches had fallen in Plainfield, according to ABC7 Meteorologist Cheryl Scott.
A Winter Weather Advisory went into effect at noon and is set to expire at midnight for counties in Illinois. For northwest Indiana, the advisory is in effect from 3 p.m. until midnight.
As of 3:20 p.m., 534 flights have been cancelled at O'Hare Airport, with an additional 38 flights cancelled at Midway. Delays at O'Hare are averaging 2 hours and 59 minutes, with average delays under 15 minutes at Midway.
The snow is expected to impact the evening commute, making roads slippery. The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation deployed 287 snow plows and salt trucks to respond to the rush hour snowfall and other towns, like Naperville, did the same.
The Illinois Department of Transportation and Indiana Department of Transportation said they have deployed their fleets of plow and salt trucks to the highways as well.
"Our trucks are going to be in the same traffic as everybody else. It's supposed to be very intense storms, so it's not going to last a long time but it's going to come down at a very quick rate," said IDOT spokesperson Gianna Urgo.
IDOT deployed more than 300 trucks.
"It's going to be a storm where we really need the public's patience here," Urgo said.
State and city agencies say they have enough salt to get them through this next storm, but there are other areas of the Midwest that will need extra help.
Leon Benish of Chicago Salt Company has already gotten requests for salt in areas harder hit, like Indiana and Michigan. With snowfall from this weekend as well as inches of snow to come, he says he's been busy.
"Eventually we will probably run out of salt here, if we keep getting these little hits like we're getting where basically salt days are not snow days. We're using up a lot of salt," Benish said.
There was a salt shortage four years ago, that caused the price to soar more than double. That could happen again this year.
In addition to the snow, bitter cold temperatures moved into the Chicago area Monday morning, with wind chills well below zero. A water main break on Pulaski Road between 32nd and 33rd Streets has caused significant problems and forced both northbound and southbound traffic to share a lane. Crews were eventually able to clear the scene for motorists.
On Sunday, the Chicago area saw around 1-2 inches of snow, and slippery conditions resulted in dozens of crashes in northwest Indiana.
Because of the snow, ABC7 Morning News will be going on the air early at 4 a.m. Tuesday.