Snow blankets Chicago area, leads to 26 crashes in NW Indiana

Snow fell Saturday night into Sunday in the Chicago area, creating slippery driving conditions for much of the day. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Snow continued to fall throughout Sunday, making for slippery conditions on many Chicago area roads.

The region saw 1-2 inches of snow, mostly along Lake Michigan.

The overnight crews were back on the clock in Michigan City for another round of plowing Sunday.

"We have crews out 24/7 until the snow clears," said Michigan City Street Director David Farmer.

As soon as crews cleared the snow, more began to fall, conditions that made for dangerous driving on some roads.

"They are pretty slick," said Trae Anderson. "Certain areas are okay. Certain areas are slippery than others."

One private plow driver wrapped up his last few parking lots after 14-plus hours in the driver's seat.

"I like making customers happy," the driver said.

Earlier on Sunday, whiteout conditions resulted in dozens of car crashes and spin outs in Northwest Indiana. Among those crashes was a 13-car pileup on eastbound I-80/94 near Gary.

State troopers responded to 26 crashes Sunday.

"Many of the crashes could have been avoided had the speeds been reduced as well as following distances in between vehicles," said Master Trooper Glen Fifield of Indiana State Police. "These were two of the contributing factors to weather conditions."

Some Chicago homeowners spent the day the snow from their driveways and sidewalks.

For Wendy Hozman, it's a two hour job.

"I just start down here and then I broom away from the garage and I get the snow blower out," Hozman said.

The snow and cold temperatures did not deter paddle tennis players this morning in Glencoe.

"It is a fall, winter and spring sport, emphasis on winter," said Chris Warner of the Michigan Shores Club. "We play in all conditions, rain, snow or sun."

More snow is expected Monday evening, bringing as much as 3-5 inches.

Latest ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
ART VAN GIVEAWAY?

Shoppers could score free furniture if it snows on Super Bowl Sunday
As part of its "Let It Snow" promotion, Art Van Furniture said it will fully refund all purchases of $999 or more made on January 5, 6, 7, and 8 if it snows at least three inches on February 4.

Art Van Furniture will likely not be on the hook for a $5 million furniture bill.

The company's fourth annual "Let it Snow" promotion offered to refund furniture purchases of $999 made between January 5th and 8th - but only if three inches of snow fell at O'Hare International Airport on Super Bowl Sunday.

The official snow total came in at just over one inch.

Art Van Furniture is expected to comment Monday.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
