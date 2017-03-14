CHICAGO (WLS) --Snow fell hard and fast during the Tuesday morning commute. Spinouts and crashes were reported and travel times were elevated to more than an hour on several expressways. Public transportation was a good alternative.
Those who had to drive in to work should have slowed down and maintained more distance than usual between the cars in front of them. The snow fell so fast that lane divisions were hard to see and in some places, visibility was reduced to less than a mile.
Several Chicago area schools, including St. Ignatius College Prep, canceled classes or started late Tuesday morning due to the weather.
Two chain reaction crashes involving a total of 35 vehicles happened less than a mile apart in the express lanes of the Kennedy Expressway around 10:30 p.m. Illinois State Police said seven people were hurt. Slick roads played a role in the crashes, ISP said.
"It was slick. I mean, I was actually talking to a gentleman here. You know, everyone is doing an amazing job. But really, when we thought about it, none of us... We were all going too fast and I don't know if the express lane should have been open," said Benjamin Johnson, a driver involved in the crash.
The hardest hit areas have been and will be around Lake Michigan. In north suburban Lake Forest, several inches of snow fell overnight. Roads were very slick in nearby Northbrook. A crash was reported near Waukegan and Willow roads. In North Chicago, visibility became increasingly difficult as the snow came down. Around 5 a.m. in north suburban Highland Park, the IDOT salt and plows were just making their way through on U.S. 41.
THOUSANDS OF FLIGHTS CANCELED NATIONWIDE
Snow falling in Chicago and a powerful storm out east made for a bad situation at the airports Tuesday.
As of 6:37 a.m., 347 flights were canceled at O'Hare International Airport and 76 flights were canceled at Midway International Airport. On average, delays were less than 15 minutes at both airports.
No one will be getting to New York City, where a blizzard is expected to drop heavy snow, high winds and create low visibility. American, United and Southwest airlines canceled every flight in and out of New York City Tuesday.
Nationwide, airlines grounded 6,076 flights Tuesday and Wednesday. This is the second day of the air travel frustration for passengers at Midway and O'Hare. There were hundreds of cancellations Monday as well.
All of the big airlines waived ticket-change fees for those who had flights affected by the winter storms.
Some travelers' flights were on time Tuesday, but they are traveling south or west. Regardless, many kept their fingers crossed that the cancellations and delays would not affect them. On the flip side, many people had to rebook their flights and their vacation plans were put on hold.
NEARLY A FOOT OF SNOW POSSIBLE IN CHICAGO AREA
Mother Nature is making a mid-March push to turn an unseasonably warm, dry winter in Chicago into something a little more seasonable.
ABC7 Meteorologist Tracy Butler said 3-12 inches of snow could pile up by midday Tuesday as a lake-effect snow system that started Monday night moves through the Chicago area, according to the National Weather Service. The lake-effect warning is in effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday in Cook, DuPage and Lake counties.
Chicago's 287 snow plows hit the streets Monday night, clearing main arteries before heading to residential blocks, according to the city's Dept. of Streets and Sanitation. Residents can monitor the snow plow fleet in real time on the city's website.
The lake-effect band had accumulated 1.8 inches of snow at O'Hare International Airport by 1 a.m. Tuesday, bringing this winter's snowfall total to about 22.7 inches, forecasters said.
That number is well below the seasonal average of 32.2 inches, which could be within striking distance if the lake-effect system packs its full punch.
The lake-effect band that started between 7 and 8 p.m. Monday in the northern suburbs had dropped 8.5 inches in Waukegan by early Tuesday, NWS meteorologist Casey Sullivan said. That band moved into northern Cook County by 4:45 a.m., and another band was expected to form somewhere in the area later in the morning.
Between 5 and 10 inches are expected, with especially "intense" snowfall overnight - up to 2 inches per hour in the most directly hit areas - making for a nightmarish morning commute, forecasters said. But because lake-effect bands are only about 10 to 15 miles wide, snow totals can greatly vary over short distances.
In the months of January and February, not an inch of snow accumulation was recorded in Chicago - a first in recorded history. Before Monday, the last snowfall greater than an inch during this unseasonably warm winter occurred on Dec. 17 when 1.7 inches accumulated in Chicago.
While Chicago braced for its first snowfall in months, larger snowstorms were expected on the East Coast. A blizzard watch was issued for the Boston area, with 12 to 18 inches of snow expected to fall over eastern Massachusetts as well as central and southern Rhode Island, according to the weather service.
The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.