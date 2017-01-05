WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Bitter cold continues

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Metra riders prepared for another tough commute Thursday morning.

Crews lit fires under the tracks Wednesday and gas heaters were used to thaw rail switches, but that didn't prevent delays. A train on the Milwaukee District West line was delayed during the morning commute due to maintenance issues on the tracks from the cold. The train was eventually canceled.

So far Thursday, Metra has not sent out any system-wide alerts.

But since wind chills were below zero and high temperatures are only expected to reach the teens - the Chicago area will not even reach the average low temperature for Jan. 5 - people should build extra time into their commute just in case.

People should also wear a warm coat, a hat, a scarf, gloves and light layers to protect themselves from the bitter cold. It will stick around for the next several days.

The city urged people to check in on their elderly neighbors and to make use of warming centers when they need a break from the below-freezing temperatures.

CLICK HERE or call 311 to find a warming center near you.
