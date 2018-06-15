Chicago Weather: 'Excessive' heat wave expected this weekend

As people around Chicago plan outdoor events this weekend, they'll have to be careful. Soaring temperatures are expected and new record may be set on Father's Day.The Chicago area braced for a heat wave Friday morning, before temperatures started to climb.Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 80s on Friday. They'll soar into the upper 90s Saturday morning through Monday evening. With the heat index, it could feel like more than 100 degrees at times. The sunset won't bring much relief, as the heat indices were expected to remain in the 90s in the evenings and possibly into the overnight hours.The National Weather Service said Cook County will be under an Excessive Heat Watch from Saturday through Monday.The high temperatures and humidity could lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion or heat stroke, the weather service said. The risk is higher for the elderly or people with preexisting health conditions.Officials urged people to limit strenuous outdoor activities, check on their elderly neighbors and wear loose-fitting clothing."I obviously think of people who are more exposed to the elements. People who don't have the same resources as I do, who probably can't get in to cool off or don't have access to water and cool air and lots of ice," said Annie Conderacci, on North Avenue Beach.Chicago residents can call 311 for information about city cooling centers or to request a well-being check for friends or family who may be affected by the heat.Monday afternoon will see a slight chance of showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening before temperatures drop again, according to the weather service. Tuesday was expected to be partly sunny with a high near 75.