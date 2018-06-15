WEATHER

Chicago Weather: 'Excessive' heat wave expected this weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

An oppressive heat wave is set to hit the Chicago area Saturday, with heat indices up to 105 degrees expected to linger during the afternoon hours throughout the busy festival week (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
As people around Chicago plan outdoor events this weekend, they'll have to be careful. Soaring temperatures are expected and new record may be set on Father's Day.

The Chicago area braced for a heat wave Friday morning, before temperatures started to climb.

Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 80s on Friday. They'll soar into the upper 90s Saturday morning through Monday evening. With the heat index, it could feel like more than 100 degrees at times. The sunset won't bring much relief, as the heat indices were expected to remain in the 90s in the evenings and possibly into the overnight hours.

The National Weather Service said Cook County will be under an Excessive Heat Watch from Saturday through Monday.



The high temperatures and humidity could lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion or heat stroke, the weather service said. The risk is higher for the elderly or people with preexisting health conditions.

Officials urged people to limit strenuous outdoor activities, check on their elderly neighbors and wear loose-fitting clothing.

"I obviously think of people who are more exposed to the elements. People who don't have the same resources as I do, who probably can't get in to cool off or don't have access to water and cool air and lots of ice," said Annie Conderacci, on North Avenue Beach.

Chicago residents can call 311 for information about city cooling centers or to request a well-being check for friends or family who may be affected by the heat.

Monday afternoon will see a slight chance of showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening before temperatures drop again, according to the weather service. Tuesday was expected to be partly sunny with a high near 75.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherheat waveChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
Neighbors stave off wildfire until firefighters arrive
Record heat possible this weekend
Wild wedding photos: Bride and groom pose with 416 Fire
More Weather
Top Stories
Michigan girl, 12, shot to death in West Garfield Park
Fatal crash closes EB North Avenue in Glendale Heights
Lawnmower trips explosive device lying in grass, causes large blast
Mom, 2 kids missing from West Humboldt Park
Newlywed construction worker killed while working on freeway
Heavy traffic on NB Route 83 due to police activity at 31st Street
Man convicted in 2014 death of SIU student
6 riders plunge 34 feet from roller coaster in Florida, 2 injured
Show More
Crooks steal money intended to grant woman's final wish
5 shot at California funeral home
Kane Co. morgue workers say bodies overwhelm facility
Where do stolen smartphones go?
More News