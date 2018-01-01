Please note: due to sub-zero weather conditions in Pier Park, the Centennial Wheel will be closed today, January 1, 2018. — Navy Pier (@NavyPier) January 1, 2018

The Chicago area is off to a frigid start to the New Year with wind chills of -20 to -37 Monday morning.Wind Chill Advisories were issued for Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will counties in Illinois and Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties in Indiana until noon Tuesday. The wind chills of -20 to -30 can cause frost bite to occur in about 8 to 10 minutes.With temperatures of -9 at O'Hare Monday morning, it is the second coldest New Year's Day for Chicago in 146 years.Chicago has spent more than 200 consecutive hours below freezing, with no relief in sight this week. Tuesday's high is forecast to be 14 and a high of 11 on Wednesday.The temperatures were so frigid that an annual Polar Plunge event was canceled in Chicago, but another group plunged on in Waukegan.The Navy Pier's Centennial Wheel Ferris wheel closed Monday due to the cold temps, according to a tweet.