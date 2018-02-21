Chicago Weather: Homes, streets flooded in south suburbs

FORD HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) --After heavy rains Tuesday, many parts of the Chicago area, especially the south suburbs, are dealing with flooded streets and homes.
Parts of Chicago received between two to three inches of rain by Wednesday morning, with no more rain expected Wednesday.
In Marseilles in LaSalle County, officials have issued an evacuation order due to the rising Illinois River. The mandatory order is for residents south of the I&M Canal and east of Main Street, including Mill Street. Residents must be out by 2 p.m. and there is no re-entry. Displaced people may go to the Lions Club at 511 Commercial Street or the American Legion at 571 Rutland Street, police said.
The flooding has led to schools in Marseilles and Ottawa to close.
In Ford Heights, many homes in the Golden Meadows subdivision are underwater. Jakytta Freeman said her three kids lost their beds.
"You gotta just tell them like we go through disasters, we go through life and this is one of them. This is not the first time it's happened, but this is the worst that it happened," Freeman said.
Deer Creek is overflowing after it took on heavy rain Tuesday. Overnight flood waters receded a little and now residents who were trapped are trying to get out.
"I had to put bags on my legs, and like put on a whole jumpsuit and walk through the water," said Jameisha Watson.
This isn't the first time Ford Heights has had to seal with flooding, and some suspect a neighboring community may have opened its flood gates. Thomas McGregor just wants the village to resolve it.
"Just do something. There's a lot of people that grew up out here. There's a lot of older people that's still out here and they can't go nowhere because of this situation," McGregor said.
Ford Heights Mayor Annie Coulter said she is trying to get answers and in the meantime she's urging residents to ask for help.
"Be patient and help us out our form of government. I don't know if we're gonna be declared a disaster area, so I'm waiting on word from the governor's office," said Mayor Coulter.
She said the Red Cross is on standby for anyone that needs help.
In New Lenox at intersection of Elm Street and Cooper Road, there was no telling where the road was and there the creek ended.
"We opened the black door to our garage and the water has come up to the second step so we can't even go into the garage," said Courtney Stoffey.
Stoffey said because of the flooding she can't leave her house.
"It's just been nuts. We've luckily had food and water and stuff in the house, but it's only 24 hours," she said.
A couple blocks away, Bertha Contreras said the water rose just feet away from her front door.
"It scares me because I have a little one, he's 3 years old, and you never know, he could open the door and come outside," she said.
Neighbors say the water levels rose here in a matter of hours. Now it's just a waiting game to see if and when they will go back down.
"It's never been this bad before. It's happened a couple times but this is the worst by far," Stoffey said.
In Dolton, crews rescued a woman from a vehicle stranded in high water. She was on top of a car and then jumped into the arms of a crew member who then carried her to dry land.
A driver drove into high standing water on 170th Street near Volbrecht Road in South Holland and became stuck, forcing a rescue crew to go out and pull him out of the car.
In Palos Heights, 135th Street is closed between Harlem and Ridgeland Avenues. For more road closures. For more on the latest traffic conditions, visit the ABC7 Chicago Traffic Map.