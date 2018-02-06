WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Area digs out from snow, with more coming Tuesday night

The Chicago area is digging out after getting several inches of snow on Monday, and more snow is on the way Tuesday night. (WLS)

By Evelyn Holmes
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Chicago area is digging out after getting several inches of snow on Monday, and more snow is on the way Tuesday night.

In Chicago, O'Hare received 2.2 inches of snow and Midway received 1.7 inches of snow. Streator received 6.4 inches of snow, Herscher received 4.6 inches of snow, and both Lemont and St. Charles received 2.3 inches of snow.

Snow is expected to return Tuesday night after the evening rush hour and into early Wednesday morning, with an additional 1-3 inches of snow expected.

The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation said it transitioned its snow plows and salt spreaders to begin clearing residential streets Tuesday morning as many continued to struggle with the snow.

"Last night when it was actively snowing on the way home, I decided to walk it. It's a 30 minute walk, and a 10 minute ride going there. Fresh snow on the ground, seems safer to walk," said North Kenwood resident John Downey.

"I saw it coming. I always get my hopes up that it's not going to happen after January and that of course isn't true," said Kenwood resident Marcy Denius.

The ABC7 StormTracker checked out conditions on Chicago area expressways Tuesday morning, with black ice causing some crashes and spinouts.

Overnight, there were multiple crashes in Indiana. Two semis and a FedEx truck crashes on westbound I-80/94 in Gary. On the Eastbound side of I80/94, an SUV and a semi collided just before Cline Avenue.

The mess started Monday afternoon and made driving home very treacherous throughout the area.

Tuesday morning, O'Hare had 35 flight cancellations and Midway had two cancellations.

