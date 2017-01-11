Chicago Weather: Rain, freezing rain, fog could snarl travel

A combination of rain, freezing rain, and fog could make travel treacherous across the Chicago area Wednesday evening.As of 3 p.m., flights were not arriving at Midway Airport due to low visibility from fog, the airport said. Travelers should anticipate delays and check with their airline for status updates.O'Hare Airport is reporting 25 flight cancellations and Midway has two cancellations, aviation officials said.The National Weather Service has issued a Freezing Rain Advisory in effect for Lake, McHenry, Kane and DeKalb counties from 5 p.m. to midnight on Wednesday. Minor ice accumulations are possible in these areas, ABC7 meteorologist Tracy Butler said.As rain overspreads the Chicago area Wednesday afternoon, temperatures will drop and precipitation could change over to freezing rain across the northern suburbs, Butler said."The rain could be heavy at times and possibly accompanied by a thunderstorm," Butler said.The Illinois Emergency Management Agency's Facebook page shared a warning to drivers that roads across northern Illinois could become slick Wednesday evening.