Chicago Weather: Rainy, blustery start to March

March is off to a blustery, rainy start for the Chicago area.Rain is falling across the area Thursday morning and will continue through the morning rush. There may be some sprinkles in the afternoon and if temperatures drop, some precipitation could transition to snow, but it is unlikely any will accumulate.The Chicago area could see about half an inch to three quarters of an inch of rain Thursday.The ABC7 Stormtracker checked out conditions on I-88 east of Aurora, where heavy rain was reducing visibility.