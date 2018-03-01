  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Rainy, blustery start to March

EMBED </>More Videos

It is a rainy, blustery morning in Chicago Thursday. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
March is off to a blustery, rainy start for the Chicago area.

Rain is falling across the area Thursday morning and will continue through the morning rush. There may be some sprinkles in the afternoon and if temperatures drop, some precipitation could transition to snow, but it is unlikely any will accumulate.

The Chicago area could see about half an inch to three quarters of an inch of rain Thursday.

LIVE DOPPLER 7 MAX RADAR

The ABC7 Stormtracker checked out conditions on I-88 east of Aurora, where heavy rain was reducing visibility.
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
Watch the latest ABC7 AccuWeather forecast.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherrainChicagoAurora
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
Hail falls so thickly in California it looks like snow
Katy Perry surprises mudslide survivors
Chicago Weather: Animals rescued from floodwaters in NW Indiana
More Weather
Top Stories
Armed guards to begin patrolling in Loop Thursday
VIDEO: 2 suspects wanted in Back of the Yards briefcase robbery
Woman accused of poisoning her look-alike with cheesecake
Married Catholic priest accused of attacking wife
Putin unveils new nuclear weapons: 'Listen to us now'
Equifax finds additional 2.4 million impacted by 2017 breach
CPD: Murders, shootings down in February compared to last year
Barbra Streisand reveals she has 2 cloned dogs
Show More
Illinois lawmakers pass several new gun safety measures
Rescue helicopter's 80-pound life raft crashes into house
American Airlines says it won't renew O'Hare lease
Sears under scrutiny after customer complaints and product disputes
Chicago area YMCA workers taking part in 1-day strike
More News
Top Video
CPD: Murders, shootings down in February compared to last year
Armed guards to begin patrolling in Loop Thursday
Sears under scrutiny after customer complaints and product disputes
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video