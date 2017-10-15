Chicago Weather: Record rain floods streets across area

The Chicago area saw widespread flooding as storms moved in Saturday night.Some areas saw between five to eight inches of rain. Somonauk, Glen Ellyn and Downers Grove each received more than eight inches of rain. In Chicago, Midway recorded more than five inches of rain and O'Hare had 4.19 inches of rain, which is the most recorded at O'Hare on a single day in October.The Chicago Riverwalk remained underwater Sunday morning and was blocked off with police tape.In Chinatown, the facade of a four-story building in the 2200-block of South Wentworth crumbled off after a lightning strike. No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross was called to the scene to help the people who live inside.In southwest suburban Crestwood, a tree toppled into a house and a woman was inside when it came through. Anthony Gibson Jr. said his mother is ok."I knew something happened. She called me about six or seven times. I knew something was up. When I got here, this is what we discovered and called the fire department and called ComEd. They have come out, and now it is just a matter of cleaning up," said Gibson.In other parts of the Chicago area, streets were flooded out. In 79th Street in Hickory Hills, several drivers were stranded and had to have their cars towed when they drove into water that was deeper than they thought.There are flood warnings along the Fox River, the Des Plaines River and the east branch and west branch of the DuPage River. The rivers are expected to crest by Sunday afternoon and evening.The weather also caused big backups at Chicago's airports. Overnight, stranded travelers fell asleep waiting at O'Hare. More than 250 flights were canceled at O'Hare Saturday and another 37 flights were canceled at Midway.