Chicago Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect; hail, strong winds expected

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image wls"><span>WLS</span></div><span class="caption-text">Hail fell in southwest suburban Plainfield Monday as thunderstorms moved through the Chicago area, which was under a slight risk of severe weather. (Susan Novak)</span></div>
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Hail and strong, gusting winds are expected Monday as thunderstorms roll across the Chicago area.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch will be in effect from 1:45 - 11 p.m. Monday for northern and central Illinois, northwest Indiana, southern Wisconsin, southeast lower Michigan and Lake Michigan, the National Weather Service said.

Scattered damaging winds and isolated gusts up to 75 mph and scattered large hail and isolated events of hail up to 2 inches in diameter are possible. A tornado is also possible, the weather service said.

Northeastern Illinois, northwest Indiana and southeast Wisconsin were under a slight risk for severe weather Monday. Isolated storms could be strong-to severe, large hail is likely and strong winds could gust up to 65 mph in these areas. The risk for tornadoes was low Monday.

Scattered storms were expected to develop around 3 p.m., a strong line or two of storms will develop around 5 p.m. and temperatures were likely to drop from the mid-70s to the 40s in some areas as colder air moves in. The rain was expected to end around 7:30 p.m. in the Chicago area.

