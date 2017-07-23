Chicago weather: Severe thunderstorms move through Chicago area

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=2243765" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

Severe thunderstorms moved through the Chicago area Sunday evening.A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall and Will counties until 5:45 p.m.Heavy rain, hail and gusty winds were falling in the north and west suburbs.A groundstop was issued at O'Hare International Airport until 5:15 p.m., preventing airplanes from taking off, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.The fast-moving storms are expected to move through in a few hours, according to ABC7 meteorologist Phil Schwarz.Meanwhile further north, cleanup efforts and flooding concerns continue along the Fox River in the north suburbs, where communities have been grappling with flooding for nearly two weeks.Sunday evening, the Fox River rose a few inches to 12.73 inches. The river is expected to be in major flood stage until at least Wednesday.