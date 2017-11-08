WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Wednesday morning is coldest of the season so far

EMBED </>More Videos

No matter how long someone lives in Chicago, this time of year is always tough. Wednesday morning marked the coldest of the season so far. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
No matter how long someone lives in Chicago, this time of year is always tough. Wednesday morning marked the coldest of the season so far.

It feels like fall lasted about a week. People in the Chicago area woke up to temperatures in the 20s and low 30s Wednesday morning, which feels more like winter.

"It's not much to worry about right now. But I know it's going to be real cold soon," one commuter said at the Jefferson park CTA stop.

Commuters should be sure to bundle up, dressing in light layers, with gloves and a hat to stay warm. If they aren't necessary later in the day, at least people had them for the chilly morning.

The cold weather can be extremely dangerous. Officials said 194 people have died from exposure to cold temperatures in Illinois since 1995.

Also, don't forget about pets when the temperatures drop. If it's too cold for people, it's probably too cold for them. Pet owners should keep their animals.

Unfortunately, this is just the beginning of what's to come over the next several months. Soon people will be dealing with snow and ice. But today is not that day!

ABC7 Meteorologist Tracy Butler said Wednesday afternoon will be sunny and breezy with high temperatures in the mid-40s, before the sun sets at 4:37 p.m.

CLICK HERE for the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team:
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
Watch the latest ABC7 AccuWeather forecast.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathercoldChicagoJefferson Park
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
Tornadoes in November? It's possible, meteorologist says
Chicago to see coldest Halloween in over 2 decades
Why have there been so many home runs this World Series?
More Weather
Top Stories
Obama to report for jury duty in Cook County
Transgender Virginia candidate makes history and how other races to watch turned out
Human arm found near Montrose Beach may be linked to Elgin murder
Phone scammers pretending to be Will County sheriff's official
After tragedy, former WDBJ journalist wins Va. race
Trump warns Kim 'regime in grave danger ... we will not be intimidated'
26 teen girls found dead at sea
MMA fighter dies in cage and comes back to life
Show More
Trump repeats falsehoods about Chicago gun laws, calls city a 'disaster'
String of armed robberies reported on the South Side
Police: 6-year-old boy weighed 17 pounds at death
Visually impaired woman with guide dog fatally struck by Metra train in Midlothian
More News
Top Video
Obama to report for jury duty in Cook County
Tribute and triumph are the focus of the 51st annual CMA Awards
Obama to report for jury duty in Chicago Wednesday
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video