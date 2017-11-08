Chicago Weather: Wednesday morning is coldest of the season so far

No matter how long someone lives in Chicago, this time of year is always tough. Wednesday morning marked the coldest of the season so far.It feels like fall lasted about a week. People in the Chicago area woke up to temperatures in the 20s and low 30s Wednesday morning, which feels more like winter."It's not much to worry about right now. But I know it's going to be real cold soon," one commuter said at the Jefferson park CTA stop.Commuters should be sure to bundle up, dressing in light layers, with gloves and a hat to stay warm. If they aren't necessary later in the day, at least people had them for the chilly morning.The cold weather can be extremely dangerous. Officials said 194 people have died from exposure to cold temperatures in Illinois since 1995.Also, don't forget about pets when the temperatures drop. If it's too cold for people, it's probably too cold for them. Pet owners should keep their animals.Unfortunately, this is just the beginning of what's to come over the next several months. Soon people will be dealing with snow and ice. But today is not that day!ABC7 Meteorologist Tracy Butler said Wednesday afternoon will be sunny and breezy with high temperatures in the mid-40s, before the sun sets at 4:37 p.m.