Des Plaines, Fox rivers continue to rise as north suburbs brace for more flooding

Families living along the Des Plaines and Fox rivers are preparing for the worst as flooding continues to swallow some neighborhoods.Governor Bruce Rauner declared disaster areas in Lake, McHenry and Kane counties, allowing state resources to be made available to communities affected by the flooding.In Gurnee Saturday morning, officials want everyone to stay as far away from the Des Plaines River, which is expected to rise another two inches Saturday.Sandbags and heavy machinery are ready to build barriers between the overflowing river and nearby homes. Roughly 100 homes and nearby businesses have flooded in Gurnee this week.Some families who live near the river said after this flood, they plan to move.The Des Plaines River is expected to crest Saturday afternoon. It is expected to rise another two inches in Gurnee by 1 p.m. In Des Plaines, the river is starting to go down, dropping about two inches by 7 p.m. Saturday.Water levels are also still rising Saturday morning along the swollen Fox River.Residents from some of the hardest hit parts of northwest lake county and the Chain-O-Lakes region are hoping a nearly-breached seawall and some frantic sandbagging efforts can help hold back a flood of historic proportions.It could still be days before the river crests.In Algonquin, the Fox River is expected to rise another 16 inches by Tuesday morning and another three inches in Montgomery by Tuesday.