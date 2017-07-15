WEATHER

Des Plaines, Fox rivers continue to rise as north suburbs brace for more flooding

Flooding in Gurnee.

Laura Podesta
GURNEE, Ill. (WLS) --
Families living along the Des Plaines and Fox rivers are preparing for the worst as flooding continues to swallow some neighborhoods.

Governor Bruce Rauner declared disaster areas in Lake, McHenry and Kane counties, allowing state resources to be made available to communities affected by the flooding.

In Gurnee Saturday morning, officials want everyone to stay as far away from the Des Plaines River, which is expected to rise another two inches Saturday.

Sandbags and heavy machinery are ready to build barriers between the overflowing river and nearby homes. Roughly 100 homes and nearby businesses have flooded in Gurnee this week.

Some families who live near the river said after this flood, they plan to move.

The Des Plaines River is expected to crest Saturday afternoon. It is expected to rise another two inches in Gurnee by 1 p.m. In Des Plaines, the river is starting to go down, dropping about two inches by 7 p.m. Saturday.

Water levels are also still rising Saturday morning along the swollen Fox River.

Residents from some of the hardest hit parts of northwest lake county and the Chain-O-Lakes region are hoping a nearly-breached seawall and some frantic sandbagging efforts can help hold back a flood of historic proportions.
It could still be days before the river crests.

In Algonquin, the Fox River is expected to rise another 16 inches by Tuesday morning and another three inches in Montgomery by Tuesday.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherfloodingGurneeLake CountyFox Lake
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Des Plaines River still rising; Rauner issues disaster proclamation
Power outage forces evacuation of Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital
WEATHER
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
Des Plaines River still rising; Rauner issues disaster proclamation
Florida sinkhole swallows home
Flood concerns continue as Des Plaines River rises
More Weather
Top Stories
9-year-old boy killed, man wounded in East Side shooting
2 charged in murders of 4 Pennsylvania men
3 dead in fire in Honolulu high-rise apartment building
Saturday is final day for annual Rainbow PUSH convention
Cook County lays off more than 300 employees after soda tax delay
Bridal shop files for bankruptcy, brides left without gowns
3 teens arrested in Facebook Live sex assault seen by thousands
Show More
PAWS Chicago hosts annual beach party
Florida sinkhole swallows home
Judge sentences California man accused of torturing, killing cats
Man arrested in death of missing 11-year-old girl
Walgreens pays Chicago couple $75k for losing their home movies
More News
Photos
Beach-goers rescue stranded dolphin
PHOTOS: Merrillville Verizon store robbed at gunpoint
CPD squad cars with new crime-fighting technology hit streets
3 firefighters among 4 hurt in NW Side extra-alarm fire
More Photos