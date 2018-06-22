Chicago Weather: Flash Flood Watch in effect Friday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3636096" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the latest ABC7 AccuWeather forecast.

A flash flood watch was issued Friday morning for the Chicago metro area.Periods of moderate to heavy rain were possible in the morning north of I-80, according to the National Weather Service. The flood watch is in effect until 10 a.m.Residents should identify alternate routes in case roads are flooded, the weather service warned. Streams and urban areas are more prone to flooding.The CTA Yellow Line was temporarily shut down Friday morning due to flooding and water on the tracks at Niles Center Road..CTA officials advised riders to use the No. 97 Skokie bus as an alternate. Shuttle buses were in effect between Howard and Skokie.Service was restored around 10 a.m. Trains were running with major delays.Showers were expected to continue Friday with possible showers in the evening.The skies are forecast to clear up for the weekend. Temperatures should reach into the 70s on Saturday and into the 80s on Sunday, the weather service said.