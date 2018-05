The U.S. Geological Survey has released more video of the Kilauea eruptions, this time showing fountains of lava at Fissure 20.The video was taken around 3:45 p.m. local time on May 19. The USGS also released video of the same fissure spattering about 12 hours earlier.The eruptions so far have caused one injury when a man was hit in the leg by a flying piece of lava. The volcanic activity, which has been going on for more than two weeks, has burned around 40 structures, including two dozen homes.