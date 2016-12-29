WEATHER

Millions of red crabs migrate on Christmas Island
EMBED </>More News Videos

Each year during the wet season, millions of red crabs migrate from the forest to the coast of Christmas Island. (Andrew Watson/Instagram via Storyful)

A sea of red crabs was seen on the Australia territory of Christmas Island as the crustaceans made their annual migration from the forest to the coast.

Photographer Andrew Watson shared a time lapse video of the crabs' journey over stairs, rocks and bridges to water.

According to Parks Australia, the crabs migrate at the beginning of the wet season between October and December. They migrate to breed and spawn.

"Eggs are released by the female red crabs into the sea precisely at the turn of the high tide during the last lunar quarter," the organization said on their website.

Parks Australia calls the red crabs a "keystone species" for Christmas Island, with a population of tens of millions.
Related Topics:
weatheranimalaustraliabeaches
Load Comments
WEATHER
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
Chicago Weather: Light snow could snarl PM rush hour
Tips for driving on slick winter roads
The different kinds of lightning
More Weather
Top Stories
Woman shot in South Shore vestibule
New Laws 2017: Illinois laws that take effect January 1
Man charged with DUI - for caffeine
Exec to resign after worker's suicide from being overworked
'Don't do crystal meth': Suspect arrested after airport antics
Red Solo Cup creator dies at 84
Oregon court reverses DUI conviction of wheelchair user
Show More
WATCH LIVE: Bald eagle eggs expected to hatch soon
Police: Kids locked in room for 3 months, nearly starved to death
Trey Songz arrested after Detroit concert
Mom dressing son in girls clothes part of motive in double murder, police say
Man charged in child's runaway truck death was in US illegally, ICE says
More News
Top Video
Woman shot in South Shore vestibule
Dating tips for the busiest online dating day of the year
Boy, 15, charged in FedEx truck carjacking in Englewood
Chicago students home from Uganda after fatal bus crash
More Video