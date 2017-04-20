WEATHER

Mosaic mural commemorates Oak Lawn tornado

EMBED </>More News Videos

Fifty years after it nearly destroyed Oak Lawn High School, a mosaic mural commemorates the deadly destruction of a historic tornado outbreak. (WLS)

By
OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) --
Fifty years ago this week an outbreak of deadly tornadoes roared through the Chicago area, devastating several communities including Belvidere and Oak Lawn.

The Oak Lawn tornado of April 21, 1967, laid waste to the south suburb, injured 500 people and killed 33. Now a mosaic filled with symbolism at Oak Lawn High School offers a unique take on the event.

"The fireman's helmet, the Spartan head, really commemorate the idea of people coming together and really working as a unified team," said Jennifer Clark, art teacher.

The tornado struck at 5:30 p.m., which is also captured in this work that links students to their history.

"It means a lot to me because it's for our school," said Eric Delgatto.

"It not only shows just the tornado and the devastation, but it shows the light and the sun rays," said Hedayue Dolvh.

But nature's punch rendered much of the school unusable for months. A current schools staffer was 14 at the time.

"Train, a loud train being next to the railroad tracks. The sky turned green before this all happened and that's when we started getting scared," said Joe Giglio, Sr., maintenance staff at Oak Lawn High School.

In an era of little to no tornado warnings, people in the towns were left vulnerable. At the intersection of 95th and Southwest Highway, 16 people died sitting in their cars at the intersection. The wind came rushing up, hitting the school's swimming pool and gymnasium, knocking down walls. No students at the school died, but they were a big part of the rebuilding process.

"They were the ones that actually went and removed rubble from people," Clark said.

Tornado warnings are now light years advanced from a half century ago. It's likely there would be few if any deaths if the same winds hit the same way today. And now, a collaborative effort symbolic of the teamwork it took to recover a half century ago adorns a hallway that once was broken.
Related Topics:
weatherhistorytornadoOak Lawn
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
Oak Lawn tornado survivor recounts devastation
National Geographic shares images of national parks from outer space
Belvidere tornado survivors remember 50 years later
More Weather
Top Stories
Man charged in Schaumburg woman's murder to be extradited to IL
Tennessee teacher arrested; kidnapped student safe after 5 weeks
Police set up 'trap' aimed at pot smokers on 4/20
Paris Shooting: 1 officer killed along with attacker on Champs-Elysees
Pedestrian fatally struck by Metra BNSF train in La Grange
$5K reward offered for info on Auburn Gresham triple murder
How April 20 became 'Weed Day'
Show More
Ultra Foods grocery stores closing around Chicago area
Woman shot by robber near O'Hare Airport
Mom films arrest of 10-year-old son with autism
Teen with autism died on hot bus after driver left to have sex with coworker, lawsuit claims
Hardworking Cubs fan surprised with tickets; reaction brings many to tears
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
High interest rates could increase car prices by several thousand dollars
$5K reward offered for info on Auburn Gresham triple murder
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video