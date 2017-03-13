  • BREAKING NEWS Complete List of Chicago Area School Closings
  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX radar
WEATHER

PHOTOS: Snow blankets Chicago area

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Snow blanketed the Chicago area Monday, making roads slick and leading to hundreds of flight cancellations at the city&#39;s airports.</span></div>
Related Topics:
weatherweathersnowsnow stormChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
Snow blankets Chicago area with more coming Monday night
Watch this moose run down Colorado slopes
Major blizzard headed for Northeast
More Weather
Top Stories
Snow blankets Chicago area with more coming Monday night
Congress' analyst: 14M lose coverage under GOP health bill
3 found dead in car in Auburn Gresham
1 shot, 1 run over in gang fight at Bedford Park Walmart, police say
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Fake animal control officers stealing dogs, police say
Wife of Congressman Bobby Rush dies
5 killed, 14 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
Show More
Dear DOJ: Chicago U.S. attorney leaves letter on way out door
Owner: Servers ready to 'build a wall around the restaurant,' some Hispanics never tip
Suspect dies in chase that began over expired inspection sticker
Rep. Gutierrez handcuffed for refusing to leave ICE office
More News
Photos
Freight train derails in Blue Island
PHOTOS: 12 female athletes who made history
Police: Armed men robbed 4 NW Side businesses in 2 hours
Brookfield Zoo optimistic new polar bear will make love connection
More Photos