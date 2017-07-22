ALGONQUIN, Ill. (WLS) --Severe storms moved through the Chicago area Friday night and Saturday morning, adding to flooding concerns along the Fox River in Algonquin.
A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for much of the Chicago area until 9 a.m.
Neighbors are keeping a close eye on the Fox River in Algonquin, as the rains have caused the water levels to rise again, adding to the area's flooding problems.
After two to three inches of rain, the Fox River in Algonquin rose to over 13 feet Saturday morning, higher than the 12.82 feet when the river previously crested on Thursday. The river is expected to crest again Saturday night at 13.3 feet.
The rain turned to a drizzle Saturday morning, but Algonquin residents are hoping for a string of dry days so they can begin to recover from the flooding.
The storms Friday brought heavy winds, bringing down trees and ripping roofs from some buildings. At the Westin Itasca, the winds took down a tree branch. In Schaumburg, there were more trees down and damage to homes.
The storms dropped several inches of rain in some parts of the area, with Plano receiving 5.49 inches of rain and Elgin receiving 2.4 inches of rain and Joliet 2.33 inches of rain.
ABC7 Storm Tracker Live checked out road conditions Saturday morning on I-80 near Joliet, where the rain was letting up, but there was still wet pavement and minor pooling on the side of the road.
Amazing storm clouds west of Chicago. pic.twitter.com/bGKv49w5W5— Jessica Laurel (@JLaurel75) July 21, 2017
There goes the garden @ABC7Chicago pic.twitter.com/HVYeq6cJb6— Trisha Shrode (@trishamshrode) July 21, 2017
Quite a storm in Schaumburg. @NWSChicago— Ryan Ziolko (@MediumFidelity) July 21, 2017
Broken windows, uprooted trees. Just 3 miles North it only rained. pic.twitter.com/mGeGem72cP
Whoa. This storm got serious suddenly. pic.twitter.com/V22smBpB2O— Sham (@thesaucem) July 21, 2017
Tree damage in Elk Grove Village. 74 MPH wind gust recorded on PWS. Seemed like a microburst. @NWSChicago pic.twitter.com/YbTyTTBQVe— Matteo Marcheschi (@marcheschiwx) July 21, 2017
While the storms are winding down Saturday morning, scattered storms are expected in the afternoon and evening.
CLICK HERE for the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team: