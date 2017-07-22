  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
WEATHER

Chicago weather: Rain adds to flooding woes in Algonquin

Rain caused the Fox River to rise again Saturday morning in Algonquin.

By and Laura Podesta
ALGONQUIN, Ill. (WLS) --
Severe storms moved through the Chicago area Friday night and Saturday morning, adding to flooding concerns along the Fox River in Algonquin.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for much of the Chicago area until 9 a.m.

Neighbors are keeping a close eye on the Fox River in Algonquin, as the rains have caused the water levels to rise again, adding to the area's flooding problems.

After two to three inches of rain, the Fox River in Algonquin rose to over 13 feet Saturday morning, higher than the 12.82 feet when the river previously crested on Thursday. The river is expected to crest again Saturday night at 13.3 feet.
The rain turned to a drizzle Saturday morning, but Algonquin residents are hoping for a string of dry days so they can begin to recover from the flooding.

The storms Friday brought heavy winds, bringing down trees and ripping roofs from some buildings. At the Westin Itasca, the winds took down a tree branch. In Schaumburg, there were more trees down and damage to homes.


The storms dropped several inches of rain in some parts of the area, with Plano receiving 5.49 inches of rain and Elgin receiving 2.4 inches of rain and Joliet 2.33 inches of rain.

ABC7 Storm Tracker Live checked out road conditions Saturday morning on I-80 near Joliet, where the rain was letting up, but there was still wet pavement and minor pooling on the side of the road.



While the storms are winding down Saturday morning, scattered storms are expected in the afternoon and evening.

(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
