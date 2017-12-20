WEATHER

Record 107 million people expected to travel this Christmas season

Expect the roads to be crowded when traveling this holiday season. (AccuWeather)

As you prepare for your trip this holiday season, you can expect to see a record number of people traveling for Christmas.

More than 107 million people are expected to travel this holiday season, according to AAA. About 90 percent of those travelers will hit the highways to get to their destinations. Dec, 20 and 21 are expected to be the worst travel days for most cities.

Weather will also be a factor in holiday travel this year. AccuWeather meteorologist Bernie Rayno expects rainstorms to hit the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Saturday.

For those dreaming of a white Christmas, snow can be expected in parts of the Midwest and New England on Sunday and Monday.
