San Jose flooding leads to at least 200 residents rescued by boat

SAN JOSE, Calif. --San Jose firefighters rescued more than 200 residents by boat in flood waters in the Rockspring neighborhood at Senter and Phelan.
New evacuations were ordered for the entire area along Coyote Creek north of Interstate 280 and South of 237 at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday evening. They expanded the mandatory evacuation order to nearly all residents East of Coyote Creek and West of Highway 101, except for the Bonita neighborhood.
The San Jose Fire Department is now saying that more than 180 residents are evacuated and seeking shelter Tuesday.
"Coyote Creek is rising because of water coming out of Anderson (Reservoir)," San Jose fire spokesman Capt. Mitch Matlow said. "We have a neighborhood that's basically underwater."
Water rescue teams used boats and other vehicles to go door-to-door and pull residents to safety, Matlow said.
Anyone who has come into contact with the murky brown water is being decontaminated because of fears about overflowing sewage lines, oil and gas from vehicles trapped in the water or household chemicals that might have leaked into the flood waters.
No significant injuries have been reported so far.
Residents say the water was moving so quickly they had no time to prepare.
"I know we lost a lot of photos. I had a lot of my clothes down there from the winter that I like to store. I know I had a lot of shoes. I had all my baby's toys, all of his stuff down there," said Gabriela Martinez, a Rockspring resident
"Early morning around nine, I move the car. Yeah, pretty fast. 15 minutes, the water go up to here, earlier it's only like four inch, 15 minutes later about a foot deep," said Dui Nguyen, a San Jose resident.
"Run out try to get my wife and my kid out. They are up in that apartment. They're trying to get out," said Nguyen.
ABC7 cameras were rolling when Nguyen's wife and son were rescued by fire officials.
#breaking blocks and blocks flooded in San Jose around Senter & Phelan. Rescuers going door to door on foot/by raft. pic.twitter.com/v3PAqqKIc8— Kristen Sze (@abc7kristensze) February 21, 2017
"We're going door to door right now through all of the homes in there. They're all going to be evacuated. They're all going to be decontaminated. Power is now shut off to the neighborhood or will be soon, so none of these people are going to be able to stay in their homes." said Capt. Matlow.
"There seems to have been a unique breach of some sort, and obviously that's something we're going to be sorting out in the days ahead. Our focus right now is on ensuring that these residents are safe," said Sam Liccardo, the Mayor of San Jose.
#breaking these are the rafts @SJFD is using to rescue flooded out residents in #sanjose area along #coyotecreek. pic.twitter.com/RiyBz9QIge— Kristen Sze (@abc7kristensze) February 21, 2017
An overnight shelter will open at 7:00 p.m. at James Lick High School, on 57 N. White Road.
It will be operated by the Red Cross and the city's Department of Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Services.
If necessary the city may open a second overnight shelter and keep the Lick Center open Tuesday night as well, officials said.
#breaking poor #horses also stranded in flood water in #sanjose A's blocks flooded by overflowing #coyotecreek !! pic.twitter.com/BQNLVLj208— Kristen Sze (@abc7kristensze) February 21, 2017
The shelter cannot accept pets, but residents can take their pets to the San Jose Animal Shelter for safekeeping.
The animal shelter is located at 2750 Monterey Road, San Jose.
To report downed trees and flooding, call 408-794-1900.
The Bay City News contributed to this article.