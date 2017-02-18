EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=1761130" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch meteorologist Larry Mowry's 7-day outlook.

Many Chicagoans are ready to go out with maybe a light jacket to enjoy the warm weather this weekend.The high on Saturday is expected to be 64, breaking the record of 62 set in 1981. This comes after Friday had a record high temperature of 67.In Evanston, some Polar Plungers were especially grateful for the weekend warmup.The Polar Plunge is a two-day event and raises money for the Special Olympics Illinois. Around 60 people will keep jumping into Lake Michigan once an hour until 1 p.m.Expect to see a lot of people out and about playing Frisbee and tennis and taking advantage of the unseasonable weather.The warm weather is expected to continue on Sunday with a high of 60 and 63 on Monday. If the forecast holds, Chicago could break a record by having four consecutive 60 degree days in February, The previous record is three, which happened in 1976.Saturday is also the 63rd day in a row without an inch of snow, one day short of the winter record of 64 set twice in the winters of 1953-54 and 1905-6 and with no snow in the forecast for the next several days, the snowless stretch could reach 70 days.