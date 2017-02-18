EVANSTON (WLS) --Many Chicagoans are ready to go out with maybe a light jacket to enjoy the warm weather this weekend.
The high on Saturday is expected to be 64, breaking the record of 62 set in 1981. This comes after Friday had a record high temperature of 67.
In Evanston, some Polar Plungers were especially grateful for the weekend warmup.
The Polar Plunge is a two-day event and raises money for the Special Olympics Illinois. Around 60 people will keep jumping into Lake Michigan once an hour until 1 p.m.
Expect to see a lot of people out and about playing Frisbee and tennis and taking advantage of the unseasonable weather.
The warm weather is expected to continue on Sunday with a high of 60 and 63 on Monday. If the forecast holds, Chicago could break a record by having four consecutive 60 degree days in February, The previous record is three, which happened in 1976.
Saturday is also the 63rd day in a row without an inch of snow, one day short of the winter record of 64 set twice in the winters of 1953-54 and 1905-6 and with no snow in the forecast for the next several days, the snowless stretch could reach 70 days.