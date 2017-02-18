WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Weekend warm-up brings record-breaking temperatures

The "Polar Plunge" didn't live up to its name with unseasonably warm weather Saturday.

Laura Podesta
EVANSTON (WLS) --
Many Chicagoans are ready to go out with maybe a light jacket to enjoy the warm weather this weekend.

The high on Saturday is expected to be 64, breaking the record of 62 set in 1981. This comes after Friday had a record high temperature of 67.

In Evanston, some Polar Plungers were especially grateful for the weekend warmup.

The Polar Plunge is a two-day event and raises money for the Special Olympics Illinois. Around 60 people will keep jumping into Lake Michigan once an hour until 1 p.m.

Expect to see a lot of people out and about playing Frisbee and tennis and taking advantage of the unseasonable weather.

CLICK HERE for the latest 7-day outlook from the First Alert Weather Team:
EMBED More News Videos

Watch meteorologist Larry Mowry's 7-day outlook.



The warm weather is expected to continue on Sunday with a high of 60 and 63 on Monday. If the forecast holds, Chicago could break a record by having four consecutive 60 degree days in February, The previous record is three, which happened in 1976.

Saturday is also the 63rd day in a row without an inch of snow, one day short of the winter record of 64 set twice in the winters of 1953-54 and 1905-6 and with no snow in the forecast for the next several days, the snowless stretch could reach 70 days.
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Record breaking temperatures welcomed in Chicago and suburbs
WEATHER
1 person hurt after cars fall into massive sinkhole in LA
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
Record breaking temperatures welcomed in Chicago and suburbs
Here's what it'd look like to land on Pluto
More Weather
Top Stories
Man charged in triple shooting that killed toddler
2 teens wounded in West Side shooting
CPD: 2 killed, 8 wounded in shootings to start holiday weekend
2017 Chicago Auto Show Guide
Insurance investigators use social media to assess liability
4 killed, 1 critically injured in Des Plaines crash
Fire destroys Crystal Lake house
Show More
1 person hurt after cars fall into massive sinkhole in LA
Chicago filmmaker screens new documentary
29th Annual National Black Nurses Day Celebration
Police: Man charged after child hit 62 times in 5 minutes
Kidney disease advocate gets kidney from 11-year-old shooting victim
More News
Photos
Chicago Cubs, White Sox spring training underway in Arizona
Dad gives daughter epic 'Beauty and the Beast' photo shoot
Brookfield Zoo hopes new polar bear will make love connection
PHOTOS: Chicago Auto Show 2017
More Photos