Woman, 28, found shot to death, child injured in Gary

A 28-year-old mother of five was found shot to death early Tuesday in Gary, Indiana.Pamela Hunter was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in a home in the 1400-block of East 35th Place, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office. She was pronounced dead about 3 a.m.At about 2 a.m. Tuesday, the Gary Police Department responded to a call of shots fired in the home.Neighbors said they heard 7-8 gunshots and then saw the woman's boyfriend in the street asking for help.An 8-year-old girl, the daughter of the victim, was taken to a hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. Neighbors said she was shot in the foot.No one was in custody Tuesday morning. Police are investigating.Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP. The investigation is in its preliminary stages and there is no additional information, police said.